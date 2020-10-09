1/1
Donna L. Mamros
1942 - 2020
Donna Lee (Cramer) Mamros, 78, of Leechburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Presbyterian Senior Care at The Willows, Oakmont. Born April 27, 1942, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Dean and Margaret "Peggy" (Ripple) Cramer. Donna was a graduate of Vandergrift High School. She was employed by W.I.C. for 10 years and H&R Block, Leechburg, for 15 years until her retirement in 2016. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards and reading books. Donna loved spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren grow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Mamros, who passed away March 10, 1995, and her siblings, Gaye Cramer, Ruth Davis and Faye Nabors. Donna is survived by her children, Jason (Andrea) Mamros, of North Apollo, Paul (Nancy) Mamros, of Reston, Va., and Denise (Rachel Heaton) Mamros, of New Kensington; grandchildren, Jake and Sara Mamros, of Reston, Va., and Connor Mamros and Peyton, of North Apollo; brother, Thomas Cramer, of Michigan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. At Donna's request, there will be no viewing. A blessing service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at St. Catherine Cemetery Chapel, Gilpin Township, with Monsignor Larry Kulick officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donna's memory to the Parks Township Sportsmen Club, 1111 Shipman Road, Leechburg, PA 15656. To send and online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Service
02:00 PM
St. Catherine Cemetery Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
7244781244
