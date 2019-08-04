|
Donna M. Crabill, 76, of Freeport, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, while surrounded by her family, at Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia, in Cabot. Donna was born Aug. 2, 1943, in Freeport, a daughter of the late Lucille (Goughenour) and Matthew E. Sarver. She was a 1961 graduate of Freeport High School. She was employed for 19 years as the head cook at Freeport Area High School and retired in 2009. Donna was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport, and a member of the Tarentum FOE Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed singing karaoke, crocheting, playing bingo, bowling and traveling. Her greatest love was her family and spending time swimming with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard L. Crabill; three daughters, Terri (Kevin) Wolfe, of Freeport, Shelly (Eric) Busch, of Ladson, S.C., and Joy (Ed) Lang, of Freeport; son, Brian (Sue) Crabill, of Hyde Park; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Donna is also survived by two brothers, Edward (Lorraine) Sarver, and Charles (Debbie) Sarver; four sisters, Nancy (Richard) Cerrone, Harriet (Daniel) Benik, Joyce Spiering, and Becky (William) Ross. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her grandson, Kevin Tyler Wolfe.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. A parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport, with Father Ronald Maquinana officiating. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery Freeport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019