1/1
Donna M. Dirani
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Marie Kaforey Dirani, 80, formerly of New Kensington, passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with renal disease. She was born March 22, 1940, in New Kensington, to the late Andrew and Rose Riachi Kaforey. Donna was a 1958 graduate of Ken-Hi. She enjoyed cooking Middle Eastern food, playing cards and going to the casino, but loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Abdullah "Al" Dirani; four brothers, Tony, Bill, Emil and Mitchel; and a sister, Diana. She is survived by her daughter, Yvette Dirani; two granddaughters, Elle and Kate Ceraso; brother-in-law, George Dirani, of New Kensington; many nieces and nephews across the country; and a host of family in Lebanon. As per Donna's wishes, all services were private, as was the burial. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 26, 2020
My sincere sympathy to Donna's family. I was a classmate of Emil and was two years ahead of Donna at Ken Hi. We were both majorettes.
Katherine Kersten
July 26, 2020
A wonderful lady from a wonderful family.
Michael Nardelli
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved