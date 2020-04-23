|
Donna Marie Chakan Okopal, 81, of Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at The Communities of Indian Haven, in Indiana, Pa. She was born Thursday, Sept. 8, 1938, in Iselin, Pa., the daughter of the late John and Mary Fellot Chakan. She was a member of the Church of the Good Shepard, in Kent, Pa. Donna graduated from Elders Ridge High School in 1956. She enjoyed going to the casino and playing her lottery "rub off" tickets. Donna was a loving and caring mother who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Mary Starta and her husband, Chris, of Ingomar, Michael Okopal and his wife, Becki, of Lower Burrell, Thomas "Buddy" Okopal and his wife, Carol, of Clarksburg, and David Okopal and his wife, Jamie, of Indiana; her nine grandchildren, Kayla and Eric Starta, Allison, Makenzie and Jake Okopal, Emilie and Abbie Okopal and Ryan and Logan Okopal; a brother, Thomas Chakan and his wife, Connie, of Ohio; and her sisters, Jane Encisco, of New Kensington, Darlene Woodrow, of Blairsville, Janice Thomas and her husband, Tom, of Saltsburg, and Irene Fulton and her husband, Bob, of Clarksburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Okopal, in March of this year, her sister, Gloria Urban, and her brothers, Robert, John and Leonard Chakan. Due to public health concerns and our concerns for our families, a private viewing and parting prayer service will be held at the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.