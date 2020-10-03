Donna Marlene (Shaner) Smail, 84, of Gilpin Township, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, Kittanning. Born April 27, 1936, in Leechburg, she was a daughter of the late Norman Shaner and Dorothy (Summerville) Shaner. Donna was a 1954 graduate of Leechburg High School, and lived in Gilpin Township since 1957. She was a member of Forks-Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, and the Leechburg Senior Center. Donna enjoyed working on ceramics, and even taught ceramics for 10 years. She was an avid bingo player, and liked working on any kind of puzzle. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Dale Smail, who passed away Sept. 1, 2016; and her brother, Dale Shaner. Donna is survived by her children, Delinda (Robert) Bish, of Leechburg, and Laurie (David) Adams Hoffer, of West Leechburg; grandchildren, Wendy (Matt) Andersen, of Warren, Pa., Amy (Chuck) Eyerman, of Pittsburgh, Erin (Sam) Saxion, of Apollo, Stacie (Joe) Nowikowski, of West Leechburg, and Nathan Louise Hoffer, of Lower Burrell; great-grandchildren, Brooke Andersen, Colin and Julianna Saxion, Tyler and Hannah Eyerman and Evan and Cade Nowikowski; sisters, Norma Kummick, of Leechburg, and Violet Stivason, of Leechburg; brother, Wimer (Raphalina) Shaner, of Vandergrift; and nieces and nephews. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Leechburg. A private memorial service with interment in Forks Zion Lutheran Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donna's memory to Forks Zion Lutheran Church, 253 Forks Church Road, Leechburg, PA 15656, or to the Gilpin Township VFD, 113 Fire Hall Road, Leechburg, PA 15656. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
