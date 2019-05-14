Donna R. Swanson-Hockenberry, 50, of Tarentum, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born June 24, 1968, in Natrona Heights to Mildred "Sally Ann" Ligenfelter Swanson, of Tarentum, and the late Lindy Swanson. Donna was a 1986 graduate of Highlands High School. She worked as a line operator at Flabeg Industries in Brackenridge, and more recently in the housekeeping department at the Holiday Inn Express in R.I.D.C. Park. Donna was an avid Penguins fan and enjoyed camping, canoeing, bingo, cooking, puzzles, her dogs and especially, her time with her grandson. In addition to her mother, Donna is survived by her husband of 33 years, Charles "Chuck" Hockenberry; children, Charlotte Hockenberry (Jermil Blair), of Tarentum, and Sgt. C.J. Hockenberry, of Fort Campbell, Ky.; grandson, Aden Michael Blair; sisters, Anna Swanson, of Natrona, Rebecca (Eric) Negley, of Brackenridge, and Sherrie (Jim) Mosley, of Burnsville, N.C.; and by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and one great-great-niece and -nephew. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lindy A. Swanson.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Thursday, in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Officiating will be the Rev. Michael Campbell. Burial will be private.

