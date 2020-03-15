|
|
Donna R. (Smail) Zboravan, 78, of Gilpin Township, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in AHN-Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born April 1, 1941, in Gilpin Township, she was the daughter of the late Charles R. and Wilberta J. (Townsend) Smail. Donna lived in Gilpin Township all her life and was a 1959 graduate of Leechburg High School. She was employed as a machine operator at Schenley Distilleries for several years, a laborer at former Edgewater Steel of Oakmont, a waitress for many local restaurants, and was a private child care provider. Donna enjoyed working with wood cutouts, needlepoint, oil, and acrylic paints. She also loved to cook and bake. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Bologna. Donna is survived by her children, James M. "Mike" Zboravan, Tonya D. (Clint) Halvorsrod and Bobbi Jo Zboravan; grandchildren, Jessica, Drew and Erika; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles R. "Bud" Smail, Judy (Fred) Stubble and Lynn (Don) Welsh; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 300 Market St., Leechburg. A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Gilpin Township. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.