Donna Lawson Gow Taylor, 78, of Lower Burrell, passed away in the early hours of Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Born June 4, 1941, she was preceded in death by her parents, the late Dr. Steele Gow II and Dr. Doris (Trayon) Gow; her sister, Robin Wingard; her brother, Steele Gow III; and her aunt, Helen Trayon. Donna spent 44 years in the education field, working with pre-school and kindergarten age kids. She had a bachelor of science in psychology, a master of science in special education, and a master of science in early childhood education. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tarentum, and spent her time doing committee work for A.B.C. of Pennsylvania and Delaware, volunteering at A.V.A.C. Food Bank and was a past president of the P.B.A. She was an avid reader and a world traveler, visiting not only all parts of the United States including Alaska and Hawaii, but also such countries as Germany, Scotland, England, France, Turkey, Israel, Haiti and Canada. Donna was a vibrant, loving spirit and was a force to be reckoned with. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Hugh Madden Taylor; son, James Taylor (Michelle); daughter, Rachel Locke (Paul); daughter, Margaret Werner; daughter, Sarah Harris (Joseph); 13 grandchildren, (Joshua, Katherine, Jacob, Olivia, Casey Anne, Benjamin, Camero, Jerrod, Levi, Sarah Dianna, Nicholas, Hannah and Jamie Lee); and six great-grandchildren.
For anyone who knew Donna and wish to pay their respects, visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, with the Rev. Dr. Felicia D. Brock officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019