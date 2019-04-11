Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
(724) 337-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Acri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora D. Acri


1921 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dora D. Acri Obituary
Dora D. Acri, 97, of New Kensington, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born June 19, 1921, in Mandotoriccio, Italy, daughter of the late Saverio and Maria Bartalo. She was the wife of the late Vincenzo Acri, who died in 1985. She was also predeceased by a sister, Anesia Vecchie. She enjoyed sewing, baking and cooking. She was part owner of Acri's Market, on Fifth Ave., from 1949-1971, and also the owner of Dora's Tailoring Shop, both in New Kensington. Survivors include two sons, Vincenzo and Antonio Acri; two daughters, Maria and Josephine Acri; and two nephews, Tony and Frankie Vecchie.
Arrangements were entrusted to the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Burial will be private.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now