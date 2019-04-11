|
Dora D. Acri, 97, of New Kensington, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born June 19, 1921, in Mandotoriccio, Italy, daughter of the late Saverio and Maria Bartalo. She was the wife of the late Vincenzo Acri, who died in 1985. She was also predeceased by a sister, Anesia Vecchie. She enjoyed sewing, baking and cooking. She was part owner of Acri's Market, on Fifth Ave., from 1949-1971, and also the owner of Dora's Tailoring Shop, both in New Kensington. Survivors include two sons, Vincenzo and Antonio Acri; two daughters, Maria and Josephine Acri; and two nephews, Tony and Frankie Vecchie.
Arrangements were entrusted to the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019