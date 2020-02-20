Home

Services
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM
JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC.

Dora J. Gamble


1937 - 2020
Dora J. Gamble Obituary
Dora J. Gamble, 82, of Hungry Hollow Road, Leechburg, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 22, 1937, the daughter of the late Herbert and Viola Long Wyrick. Dora retired from Kensington Window Co., and enjoyed cooking and baking for family gatherings. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her two sons, Robert (Linda) Gamble, of Butler, and James (Lynnette) Gamble, of Lower Burrell; a daughter, Joanne (Ronnie) Kunkle, of Leechburg; her sister, Alice Peak, of Ohio; a brother, Richard (Marlene) Wyrick, of West Leechburg; a dear cousin, Mary (Sissy) Kolish, whom she grew up with; brother-in-law, Harold (Connie) Gamble, of Leechburg; two sisters-in-law, Betty Gamble, of Vandergrift, and Vivian Smith, of Maryland; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Dora was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Gamble; two sisters, Louise Burdett and Helen Montgomery; and a brother, William Wyrick. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., with a service at 4 p.m., with Pastor Rick Gamble officiating. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at gamblefh.com.
