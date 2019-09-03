|
Doris Ann (Fair) Cesare, 85, of Cadogan, went to be with our Lord on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. at Kittanning Care Center. She was born Nov. 17, 1933, in Cadogan, to Cloyd and Anastasia (Greenthaner) Fair. Mrs. Cesare was a very caring and loving wife to Domenic and mother to her four children. She was also the last surviving member of her family. She was a lifelong member of St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church in Cadogan. She is survived by her four sons, Daniel, of Greensburg, Domenic, of Charlotte, N.C., Brian and fiancee, Susan Shade, of Cadogan, and David and wife, Betty, of Barhamsville, Va.; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Also near and dear to her was nephew, Michael Cesare, whom always visited her and she referred to as her "son No. 5." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Domenic Cesare Jr.; sister, Delores (John) Varholla; and brothers, Norman and Cloyd (Bill) Fair.
Friends of Doris Ann (Fair) Cesare, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the MANTINI FUNERAL HOME, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, followed at 11 a.m. by a funeral Mass at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, Cadogan, with her pastor, the Rev. Allen Grote. Interment will take place in St. Francis Cemetery, South Buffalo Township.
Arrangements are by Mantini Funeral Home.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019