Doris J. Claassen, of Valencia, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away in her home on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. She was born July 29, 1934, in Harwick, daughter of the late Raul and Anna Mrakich Yount. Doris was a graduate of Springdale High School and worked as an administrative professional at various local companies including Alcoa, Gulf Oil Corp. and, for the last several years of her career, at Giant Eagle Inc. where she was a "mom" and mentor to many. Doris was an active member of Grace Community Presbyterian Church, until she moved in December 2019, and served as an elder, deacon, and a member of the worship committee. She was a member of the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO), an organization dedicated to providing scholarships to local high school women. Doris served as a past president of PEO and one of her proudest accomplishments was helping to plan the PEO State Convention in 2009. Doris had many interests and hobbies. She regularly attended plays and musicals in the cultural district. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed playing golf in her earlier years. She never missed a golf tournament on TV and particularly loved watching the Masters. She was a big fan of the annual Little League World Series and watching the kids compete from all around the world. Doris was never far from her phone or computer and kept up with her many friends through calls and email. She was "Aunt Doris" to her family and particularly to her "favorite" (and only) niece, Lynne. Most importantly, Doris was a very faithful woman and believed in the power of prayer. She was devoted to knowing the Bible through daily reading and Bible study group. Doris was a source of guidance, inspiration, and friendship to all around her. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Doris is survived by her sister, Joyce Popash, of Valencia; her niece, Lynne Popash and her husband, Gary Adam; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Claassen; her brother Ronald Yount; and her brother-in-law, Andy Popash. Services and interment will be private for her family at Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are being provided by the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGDALE. Memorial contributions may be made to either Grace Community Presbyterian Church, 2751 Grant St., New Kensington, PA 15068, or PEO Chapter R (Checks should be mailed to Victoria Kolakowski, 109 Alter Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068). www.jarviefuneralhome.com
