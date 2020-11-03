Doris Jean Jura, 83, of Lower Burrell, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Bayberry Place, Lower Burrell. She was born Oct. 5, 1937, in Arnold, daughter of the late Charles and Frances Hunt Kitzer, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mrs. Jura was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and enjoyed arts, crafts, gardening, reading and animals. She worked with her husband operating Jura Tractor Sales in West Deer and had also worked as an office worker for ALCOA. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Stanley Walter Jura; and daughter, Jodie Marie Shaffer, of Pinnellas Park, Fla. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Eric Steven Shaffer; and stepmother, Marie Altmyer Kitzer. Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until prayers of transfer at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. at Alder Street, followed at 11 a.m. by Christian Funeral Mass in St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. The family suggests donations be made in her name to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave, New Kensington, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com
