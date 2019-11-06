|
|
Doris J. Nolf, 96, formerly of New Kensington, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Concordia at Cabot, Jefferson Township, where she was a resident for nearly 20 years. She was born Oct. 11, 1923, in Evans City, to the late La Verne "L.G." and Nellie (Croft) Ripper. Doris lived previously in Natrona Heights and New Kensington. She was a secretary/bookkeeper for ALCOA and Radiologic Consultants and also a secretary for many local churches, as well as the Northern Westmoreland Area Vocational Technical School. Doris was a member of Cabot United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star. She graduated from Har Brack High School and Duff Business College, Pittsburgh. Doris enjoyed playing cards, dominos and traveling. She was also a Pirates and Steelers fan and enjoyed playing board games with her grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Terry N. (JoAnne) Trees, of New Kensington, and Diane (Jerry) Kohlhepp, of Covington, Ky.; and stepson-in-law, Earnest Scherf, of Michigan. Also surviving are her five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert C. Trees; her second husband, Claude E. "Casey" Nolf; stepdaughter, Donna Jean Scherf; and her siblings, Mary Carney and Ronald Ripper.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, with Pastor Sharon Waltenbaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Doris' memory be made to First United Methodist Church of New Kensington, 130 Ridge Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019