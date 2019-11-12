Home

Doris J. Montgomery Rupert Pountious, 80, formerly of the Tarentum area, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Fredericksburg, Va. Doris was a 1957 graduate of Tarentum High School. Doris enjoyed gardening, trips to her Mahoning camp, fishing, bingo and making new friends. She was a kind and giving individual who would always open her heart to help others. She had many different jobs during her working career. Her favorite job was a nurse's aide, where she was able to help others. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Olga (Bibza) Montgomery. Doris is survived by her husband of 31 years, Dave Pountious; her two sons, Barry Rupert of, Fort Myers, Fla., and Brian Rupert, of Fredericksburg, Va.; six siblings, Bill Montgomery, of Hobe Sound, Fla., Darlene (Montgomery) Lentz, of Tarentum, Ruth (Montgomery) Dzurovcin, of Lower Burrell, Edward Montgomery, of Tarentum, Carol (Montgomery) Lingenfelter, of Sarver, Larry Montgomery, of Sarver; and numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed the time she shared with her three grandchildren; one stepgranddaughter; and three great-grandchildren.
At Doris' request, there will be no public viewing; a private service will be held at a later date.
Celebrate Doris' life by making a tribute donation to the , , in Doris' name.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019
