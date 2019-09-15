|
|
Doris J. Steinmetz, 83, of Brackenridge, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Harmar Village nursing home. Doris was born Nov. 24, 1935, in Natrona, a daughter of the late Adam and Jane (Wilks) Steinmetz, and she lived most of her life in Brackenridge. She was a 1954 graduate of Har-Brack High School and a clerk/waitress at the former G.C. Murphy Department Store Restaurant in Tarentum for many years until the store closed in the 1970s. Doris was a member of Millerstown United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and was very active in church affairs. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. Doris is survived by her caregiver and very close friend, Kathy Bruno, of Harwick, as well as several cousins.
Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum PA 15084, 724-224-1526, with her pastor, the Rev. Joshua P. Demi, officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019