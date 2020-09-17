1/1
Doris M. Domat
1944 - 2020
Doris Mae Domat, 76, of New Kensington, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in The Willows of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Oakmont. She was born May 19, 1944, in New Kensington, to the late Richard and Ivah Mae Neil Domat. Doris was a 1962 graduate of Arnold High School and a 1966 graduate of IUP, where she received a BSA degree in food service management. She was employed as a dietician for Citizens General Hospital and West Penn Hospital. She was also a cashier for the New Kensington and Lower Burrell liquor stores. Doris loved polka, animals and cooking. Doris was a member of St. George Syrian Orthodox Church, New Kensington, where she was in the Myrrh Bearing Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Julio Curti; and brother, Robert Neil. Doris is survived by her close cousin, Tammy (John) Wojcik and family; best friends, Dee, George and Sandy Rapp; and nephew, Dennis Neil. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in St. George Syrian Orthodox Church, 1150 Leishman Ave., New Kensington. A Mass will be held immediately following the visitation at the church at noon with Father Meletios Zafaran officiating. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Doris to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068, or St. George Orthodox Church at the above address.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2020.
