Doris Mae (Black) Nulty, 96, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Brookdale Memory Care in Shawnee, Kan. Born July 3, 1923, to Martha Catherine (Palm) and William Arthur Black, in Harrison Township, Allegheny County, she grew up in Brackenridge and Tarentum, graduating from Tarentum High School in 1941. She married George A. Nulty in 1944 and lived in Natrona Heights where they raised their two children. Doris had the kindest heart and was a lifelong friend to all who knew her. She was a bundle of energy as a homemaker, a church volunteer, Brownie and Cub Scout leader, talented seamstress, home decorator, creative crafter, and well-known Alle-Kiski Valley artist. Painting was a large part of her life, and at age 93 she was still creating beautiful hand-painted Christmas cards that were eagerly anticipated each year by family and friends. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Natrona Heights, where she volunteered in their thrift shop until age 91, when she moved to Shawnee, Kan., to be near her daughter. She is survived by a brother, Richard C. (Sue) Black, of West Brownsville, Pa.; daughter, Barbara (Robert) Smith, of Lenexa, Kan.; and grandchildren, Erin (Greg) Culbertson, of Shawnee, Kan., Cynthia Dixon, of Las Vegas, Nev., Deborah Coe, of Aurora, Colo., and Paul "David" Nulty, of Anthem, Ariz. Also surviving are stepgrandchildren, David Mills, of Camby, Ind., and Christine Johnson, of John's Creek, Ga.; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, William A. Black Jr., of Fort Wayne, Ind.; sisters, Audrey Guyer, of Tampa, Fla., and Roberta Jean Black, of Tarentum; and her son, David P. Nulty, who passed away Jan. 12 in Aurora, Colo. A private family service will be held in Shawnee, Kan., with internment in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.