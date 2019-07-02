Doris S. Dudzinski, 87, of Cabot, was called home by our Lord and Savior Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, in Cabot. Born June 17, 1932, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of Walter Lauer and Lydia Frank Lauer. Doris worked as a lab technician for Moonlight Mushroom and also worked at the Saxonburg Bakery. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Butler, loved hymn sings, bingo and making cards. Her faith in our Lord always carried her through many difficult times in her life. Her love for her family and friends will never be forgotten. She was always ready to give support and love to all. Because God gave to her, she freely gave to us and taught all of us of His love. Surviving are her daughters, Bobbi (Bob) Bricker, of Cabot, and Donna (Ed) Mullan, of Butler; her brother, Floyd (Pearl) Lauer, of Cabot; her sister, Betty Long, of Slippery Rock; seven grandchildren, Todd Darling, Lindsay (TJ) Patrosky, Andrea (Jason) Brailey, Kyle (Deanna) Bricker, Lynette (John) Stover, Theresa (Eric) Vey and Ted (Shirley) Mullan; five great-grandchildren, McKenna Brailey, Avery Brailey, Theron Patrosky, Trevor Patrosky and Beckett Stover; and her daughter-in-law, Kande Darling. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter Dudzinski, in 1997; her son, Vic Darling; one brother, Alvin Lauer; and one sister, Edna Stivason.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the Faith Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Amadeus Gandy officiating. Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 2, 2019