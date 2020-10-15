Dorothy A. Duryea, 91, of Concord, N.C., formerly of West Deer Township and Rural Ridge, passed away peacefully at The Haven in Highland Creek. Dorothy was born July 27, 1929, in Verona. She was the daughter of Slovak immigrants, the late George and Susanna (Pado) Abaray. Dorothy married Anthony N. Duryea, the love of her life, Nov. 25, 1950, in the middle of The Great Appalachian snowstorm. She lived in Rural Ridge for 39 years before moving to West Deer Township in 1989. Her home was always filled with hockey, wiffleball, soccer, golf, swimming and picnics on the pavilion. Dorothy served Sunday dinner at her home to her entire family for 30 years. She loved spending time with her family, especially the yearly trips to Myrtle Beach with all the family. Her first job was at Yopes Chevrolet in Verona. She worked for PNC bank in Fox Chapel and eventually became branch manager for the Waterworks office before retiring. She was a 54-year cancer survivor and made the yearly trip to the Komen Race for the Cure in Charlotte to celebrate survivorship. She was a member of Transfiguration Parish, Russellton, and was involved in the Rosary Society and Bible study. Her last few years were spent at The Haven in Highland Creek, Charlotte, N.C., where she received impeccable care and love. She is survived by her children, Anthony (Linda) Duryea, Gary (Nancy) Duryea, Dennis (Bonnie) Duryea and Susan (Bill) Harvanek; grandchildren, Jennifer Duryea, Kimberly (Don) Gutonski, Emily (Ben) Mather, David (Jessica) Duryea, Dennis (Stacey) Duryea, Scott (Samantha) Duryea, Neal (Jenny) Duryea, Bill Harvanek, Laurie (Lee) Herendeen, Eric Harvanek, Sara (John) Wood and Toni Dailey; 20 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ray (Tudie) Abaray. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; brothers, George Abaray, Michael Abaray, John Abaray, Paul Abaray and Ed (Joan) Abaray; and sister, Margaret Rukavina. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Transfiguration Campus, with the Rev. James P. Holland, celebrant. Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband, Anthony, in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Russellton, or the American Cancer Society
