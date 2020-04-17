|
|
Dorothy Ann Kulikowski, 86, of Cabot, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler. Dorothy had lived the majority of her life in Baldwin. Dorothy was born March 9, 1934, in Lawrenceville, a daughter of the late Anna (Karpuszka) and John Fundy. Dorothy was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who took great pride in caring for her family and home. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and others. She enjoyed painting ceramic figurines, sewing and making clothes for her children and spending time with her family. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Thomas A. Kulikowski; two sons, Thomas J. and Carol Kulikowski, of Greenville, N.C., and Eric Kulikowski and Victoria Scott, of Harrison City; and her daughter, Nancy and Peter Shipe, of South Buffalo Township. She is also survived by seven grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded by her grandson, David R. Shipe; and her two sisters, Alberta Pietrowski and Michaline Polcawich. A private family burial was held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Freeport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110, www.pittsburghfoodbank.org. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.