Dorothy Kessler Cross, 98, of West Deer Township, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was born Oct. 30, 1920, in Indiana Township, daughter of the late Andrew and Ida Kessler. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Cross. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence and Andrew Kessler; and sisters, Pearl Pysh and Esther Thompson. She was a graduate of Etna High School. Dorothy was employed at Kmart in Shaler as a manager. Dorothy was known for her kindness and infectious smile that won the hearts of everyone. She enjoyed and cherished her three grandchildren. She was a Steelers and Penguins fan and treasured her vacations with her husband in Madeira Beach, Fla. Dorothy is survived by her children, David (Joanne) Cross, of Valencia, Marjorie (Gary) Crooks, of Virginia Beach, and Phyllis (David) Wasson, with whom she resided, of Fawn Township; grandchildren, Michelle (Rene Steenvoorden), of Idaho Springs, Colo., Parker Crooks, of Huntersville, N.C., and Paxton Crooks, of Charlotte, N.C.; and godchild, Debbie Cross, of West Deer. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Lorraine Oakes and Maria Mosca, who held a special place in her heart. Thanks also to Dr. Michael Chismer, MD, and Heritage Hospice for their care and support.

A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116, for which memorial donations may be made in her name. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.

www.thomasmsmithfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from May 10 to May 12, 2019