Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy E. Kennedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy E. Kennedy Obituary
Dorothy E. Kennedy, 92, of Allegheny Township, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ethel (Spang) Lewis, and stepfather John B. Farreo. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert G. Newell; and second husband, William H. Kennedy. Survived by her five children, Ethel (Donald) Gamble, Barbara (Ronald) Lewis, John Newell, Myrtle Newell, and Kathy Newell; grandmother of Dawn (Shawn) Burgess, Greg Gamble, Frank (Kim Shupe) Pratt, and Bob Pratt; great-grandmother of Lauryn Burgess, Ryan Burgess, Blake Pratt, and Hailey Pratt. Dorothy loved to sit on her porch and watch the birds, talk to her neighbors, and watch Fox News. She was a member of Hebron Lutheran Church in Leechburg and the Lower Burrell American Legion. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her, especially her dog, Happy.
Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Animal Protectors, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -