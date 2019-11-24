|
|
Dorothy E. Kennedy, 92, of Allegheny Township, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ethel (Spang) Lewis, and stepfather John B. Farreo. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert G. Newell; and second husband, William H. Kennedy. Survived by her five children, Ethel (Donald) Gamble, Barbara (Ronald) Lewis, John Newell, Myrtle Newell, and Kathy Newell; grandmother of Dawn (Shawn) Burgess, Greg Gamble, Frank (Kim Shupe) Pratt, and Bob Pratt; great-grandmother of Lauryn Burgess, Ryan Burgess, Blake Pratt, and Hailey Pratt. Dorothy loved to sit on her porch and watch the birds, talk to her neighbors, and watch Fox News. She was a member of Hebron Lutheran Church in Leechburg and the Lower Burrell American Legion. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her, especially her dog, Happy.
Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Animal Protectors, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.
