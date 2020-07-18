Dorothy E. "Dot" Smith, 84, of Cheswick, died Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles E.; loving mother of Kimberly (Bill) McFarland, Todd (Carol Barone) Smith and Charles E. (Nancy) Smith II; devoted grandmother of Nicole Galitz, Jason McFarland, Tyler, Lauren, C. J. and Zachary Smith; adoring great-grandmother of Cooper and Emma Klaire Galitz and Logan McFarland; and sister of the late Theodore Altman. Dot was employed by Giant Eagle for more than 33 years, and was a longtime member of Faith United Methodist Church, formerly Fox Chapel United Methodist Church. Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Deer Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. www.thomasmsmithfh.com
