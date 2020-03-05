|
|
Dorothy Einsporn passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the age of 94. Dot was born Dec. 18, 1925, to Lloyd and Mary Connor. She grew up in Greensburg, but resided in New Kensington for almost all of her adult life. Dot was primarily a homemaker, but at one time worked as a registered nurse and later as a clerk at the Care Enough Card Shop in downtown New Kensington. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church. Dot enjoyed cooking and crafts, as well as playing cards and bird watching. She was a quiet person, but her perpetually pleasant demeanor remained even to the end of her life. Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Einsporn III, and their son, James A. Einsporn. She is survived by her son, Richard L. Einsporn (Mary Lea), of Stow, Ohio, and by her sister, Marjorie Trumbetta. Dot is also survived by four granddaughters, Ruth Barnum (Matthew), Ellen Kusterer (Brian), Grace Saylor (Luther) and Elizabeth Einsporn; plus four great-grandchildren, Olive and Grant Barnum and Theodore and Max Kusterer. A viewing will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. The Rev. Vicki South will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. www.rossgwalker.com.