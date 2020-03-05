Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map

Dorothy Einsporn


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Einsporn Obituary
Dorothy Einsporn passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the age of 94. Dot was born Dec. 18, 1925, to Lloyd and Mary Connor. She grew up in Greensburg, but resided in New Kensington for almost all of her adult life. Dot was primarily a homemaker, but at one time worked as a registered nurse and later as a clerk at the Care Enough Card Shop in downtown New Kensington. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church. Dot enjoyed cooking and crafts, as well as playing cards and bird watching. She was a quiet person, but her perpetually pleasant demeanor remained even to the end of her life. Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Einsporn III, and their son, James A. Einsporn. She is survived by her son, Richard L. Einsporn (Mary Lea), of Stow, Ohio, and by her sister, Marjorie Trumbetta. Dot is also survived by four granddaughters, Ruth Barnum (Matthew), Ellen Kusterer (Brian), Grace Saylor (Luther) and Elizabeth Einsporn; plus four great-grandchildren, Olive and Grant Barnum and Theodore and Max Kusterer. A viewing will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. The Rev. Vicki South will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. www.rossgwalker.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -