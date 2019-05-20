Dorothy G. McClain, 89, formerly of Brackenridge, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 19, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Concordia Assisted Living Hospice, Cabot, where she was a resident. She was born June 18, 1929, in Tarentum to the late Martin and Anna (Stefan) Vargo. Dorothy was a homemaker and also worked in Shop 'n Save's bakery for 15 years, and at the former Hart's Department Store, Natrona Heights. She was a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Brackenridge, and a graduate of Tarentum High School. Dorothy was a kind, gentle soul who was loved by all. Dot took great pride in her jewelry accessories, making sure to always match her necklaces, rings and earrings with her outfit of the day. Dot enjoyed Chapel, the Bible, bingo, word search puzzles, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Dot is survived by her children, Diane (Dennis) Sutton, of New Kensington, Timothy (Cheryl) McClain, of Vandergrift, and Debbie (Ken) Irvine, of Buffalo Township; her grandchildren, Lisa (Bennie) Rua, Jennifer (Brian) Battaglia, Sasha (Mike) Pefferman, Matt (Julia) Bochman, Shannon (Cris) Williams, Shawn (Amanda) Sutton, and Amy Sutton; and by the joy of her life, her great-grandchildren, Emie, Ellie, Henri, Hogan, Caden, Elise, Nickolas, Tanner, Tommy and Evie. They LOVED their Gigi. Also surviving is a sister, Lillian Eyberger, of Ohio; and a niece, Karen Eyberger, who considered Aunt Dot her second mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. McClain; brothers, Martin and Thomas Vargo; and sisters, Anne, Margie and Mary Lee. We would like to thank all of Concordia's staff for the kindness and love they constantly and graciously gave our Mom. She will be missed by all, but is finally reunited with her son, Tommy, whom she lost from cancer before he turned 2. Enjoy each other, Ma and Pap too!

Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Jack Hartman officiating. Burial will be private in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Concordia Assisted Living Activity Fund. Visit dusterfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 20, 2019