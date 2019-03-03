Dorothy H. Ross, 92, of Lower Burrell, died Friday, March 1, 2019, in her home. She was born Dec. 10, 1926, in Logan's Ferry to the late John and Anna Antonic Swetof and has been a resident of Lower Burrell since moving from New Kensington in 2005. Mrs. Ross was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and a life member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary, both in Lower Burrell. She was an avid reader and enjoyed word searches and above all else, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her three children, Elizabeth (James) Flynn, of Blawnox, William A. (Vicki) Ross Jr., of Carmichael, and Jean D. (Brad) Schager, of Lower Burrell; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; siblings; Robert (Beverly) Swetof, of Logan's Ferry, William "Spider" Swetof, of Lower Burrell, and Elizabeth France, of Lower Burrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Ross Sr.; son, Wayne T. Ross; daughter, the Rev. Patricia Hotalski; grandchild, William C. Hotalski; and siblings, Mary Shanko, Margaret Miller, John Swetof Jr., and Ronald Swetof.

