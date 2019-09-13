The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Dorothy J. Evans


1924 - 2019
Dorothy J. Evans Obituary
Dorothy Jean Hirtz Evans, 95, of New Kensington, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Belair Health and Rehabilitation Center, Lower Burrell. She was born Jan. 27, 1924, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Earl and Alberta Rowles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Evans; daughter, Robin Hirtz Barone; and three sisters. She is survived by her son, Russell (Madeline) Hirtz; son-in-law, Brad Jordan; grandchildren, Matthew (Kelly) Hirtz, Ryan (Sharon) Hirtz, Katherine (John) Huber and Anthony Jordan; and great-grandchildren, Keegan, Lochlan, Devin and Alexis Hirtz, Caden Waltz and Dylan Huber.
As per Dorothy's wishes, all visitation and services were private. Private burial was in Union Cemetery, Arnold. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019
