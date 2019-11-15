|
Dorothy Jane Fleeger, 82, formerly of Saxonburg and Monroe, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at St. John's Specialty Care Center in Mars. Born Sept. 24, 1937, in Tarentum, she was the daughter of Curtis Christy and Mary Arbuthnot Christy. Dorothy had worked as an office manager for Saxonburg Ceramics. She was a member of Siler Presbyterian Church in Matthews, N.C., where she had been a member of the Prayer Quilt Ministry and Jessie Plyler Sunday School Class. She was a former member of Bull Creek Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed baking and crafting. Surviving are three daughters, Tamara (Jay) Maihle, of Valencia, Pa., Jodi Fleeger, of Saxonburg, and Lesli (Scott) Clowes, of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren, Joshua (Tara) Clowes, Ashley (Aaron) Clowes-Lowery, Tyler (Jennifer) Clowes and Rivers Maihle; and three great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Preston and Ella Clowes. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Josiah J. Fleeger, June 25, 2014; two sisters, Shirley Zettle and Betty Rockar; and one brother, Wray Christy.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg, with funeral services to follow at 8 p.m., with the Rev. Jim Kirk officiating. Interment will be at Bull Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the . www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019