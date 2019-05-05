Dorothy Jean (Compton) Hurlbut, 89, of Lower Burrell, died peacefully in her home, with her family by her side, Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born in Kittanning, daughter of the late Robert and Evangeline (Shields) Compton, and lived in Allegheny Township her entire life. She was known for being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, raising five children and fostering more. Once her children were grown, she continued to help raise and mentor her many grandchildren. Mrs. Hurlbut and her husband Kenneth established High Meadows Mobile Home Park in 1970. She was a member of Puckety Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed baking, sewing, square dancing and traveling in her motor home with her husband, children and grandchildren. For 63 years, she was the loving wife of Kenneth L. Hurlbut, until his death in 2013. She was the beloved mother of Peter and Krystal Hurlbut, of Wappingers, N.Y., James and Geniene Hurlbut Ciuca, of West Columbia, S.C., Terry and Leasa Hurlbut McGill, of Pittsburgh, and Dean and Jamie Hurlbut, of Allegheny Township. She was also the beloved grandmother of Shauna Romine, Tiffany (Randy) DuPree, Matthew (Mary Angela) Ciuca, Angela Ciuca, Brigette (Brian) Marsh, Brian McGill, Patrick (Lizzie) McGill, Kelly (Joe) Dalfonso, Marianna Kostie, Lee (Karen) Echard, Alexis Hurlbut, Mallory (Paul) Radowicz, Kaley Bowman and Jessica (Michael) Huth; as well as 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Joan (Claude, deceased) Wilhelm; and sisters-in-law, Jerry (Al, deceased) Hawk and Jackie (Dave, deceased) Guenther. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a daughter, Sherrie Hurlbut; granddaughters, Stephanie Hurlbut and Melanie Musala; brothers-in-law, Mansil Jr. Hurlbut and Robert Hurlbut; and sisters-in-law, Elvera Hurlbut and Dolly Hurlbut.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Puckety Presbyterian Church, 1009 Puckety Church Road, Lower Burrell, with the Rev. Doug Marshall officiating. Everyone please meet at the church. Service will be followed by a Christian burial in Greenwood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy Jean's memory to Puckety Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 1009 Puckety Church Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. www.giglerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 5, 2019