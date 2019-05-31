Dorothy Joan Kephart, 84, of Cheswick, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born Sept. 6, 1934, to the late Kenneth and Edith Cartmel Morrison, and had been a lifelong member of the community. Mrs. Kephart belonged to Cheswick Presbyterian Church and enjoyed taking trips to the casino, playing bingo and especially spending time with her family. Surviving her are sons, Sherman (Jodie) Kephart, of Harmar Township, Loren (Sharon) Kephart, of O'Hara Township, Tim (Sue) Kephart, of Cheswick, and Mitchell (Tammy) Kephart, of Springdale Township; two sisters, Sylvia (Walter) Edenfield, of Aliquippa, and Linda (Ed) Heinlein, of Naples, Fla.; and six grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald M. Kephart, in 1995; her brother, Raymond Morrison; and an infant daughter.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., where services will commence at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, in the funeral home, with burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery.

