Dorothy J. (Karan) Kurtiak, 90, of Ross Township, formerly of Russellton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. She was born Jan. 12, 1930, in Russellton, a daughter of the late Steven and Johanna (Presiak) Karan, and one of 10 children. She lived in Russellton until moving to Ross in 2015. In addition to being a mother and housewife, Dorothy was often self-employed as a house cleaner and pierogi maker. Her delicious ethnic cooking was enjoyed by many in her hometown and by her family. Dorothy had a special love for animals, and she gave a happy home to many pets during her life. But her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, her pride and joy. She is survived by two daughters, Paula (Joseph) Donnelly, of Cincinnati, and Paulette (James) Joyce, of Emsworth; three grandchildren, Ian and Erin Donnelly, of Cincinnati, and William "Liam" Joyce, of Emsworth; and a sister, Mildred "Mickie" Makara, of Lower Burrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul "Shorty" Kurtiak; and eight siblings, including sisters, Helen Kozial, Anna Fender, Barbara Camp, Sophie Boyle, and brothers, Ted, George, Steve and Milan Karan. At Dorothy's request, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer. She will be privately laid to rest with her husband in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horn Road, Pittsburgh, or Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, 1602 Madison Road, 2nd Floor, Cincinnati, OH 45206. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.