Dorothy J. (Lewis) Loftus, 90, of Vandergrift, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Quality Life Services-Apollo. She was born Jan. 18, 1930, in Olyphant, Pa., a daughter of the late Carroll Lewis and Charlotte (Bray) Lewis. Dorothy had been employed as a cosmetics and perfume consultant by Kauffmann's Department Store in Monroeville for 42 years before retiring in 2006. She was of the Catholic faith. Dorothy was a member of the Leechburg Marconi Club where she liked to play bocce ball. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, playing poker, watching the Pittsburgh Pirates' games, going to Crooked Creek Dam and the beach, and spending time with her family. Survivors include two sons, Thomas Loftus (Katie), of New Kensington, and James Loftus (Kim), of Newark, Ohio; two daughters, Cindy Acken, of Slippery Rock, and Mary Iams, of Vandergrift; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two half-brothers, Robert and William Lewis; and two half-sisters, Mary Ann and Evelyn Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Gary Acken; a brother, Carroll Lewis; and sisters, Shirley Lewis, Peggy Moore, Betty Kruper and Charlotte Lewis. There will be no public visitation or funeral ceremonies. The CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, has been entrusted with private funeral arrangements. Entombment will be made at Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum in Lower Burrell. Condolences to the Loftus family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
