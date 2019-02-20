Dorothy J. Martinez, 94, formerly of West Deer Township, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Concordia of Cabot. She was born June 25, 1924, in Pittsburgh, to the late John B. and Lenore (Denan) Robertson. Dorothy grew up in the Sheridan neighborhood of Pittsburgh, where she was a graduate of Langley High School and a member of the swim team. She most recently lived in West Deer Township and was a past member of St. Victor Roman Catholic Church before moving to Concordia of Cabot. She also resided in Crafton and Calabash, N.C. Dorothy raised and bred purebred Dachshunds, Afghan Hounds and raised exotic birds. She was an accomplished painter who loved music and reading. Dorothy was very proud of her Irish heritage, but what she was most proud of and what gave her the most joy, was her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Barbara (Emil) Steinmetz, Nancy Martinez, Dennis G. (Patricia) Martinez, John G. (Cynthia) Martinez, Jerry (Anne) Martinez and Marianne (Reed) Kerr; 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Martinez; sons, Paul G. Martinez and infant son, Dennis John Martinez.

Per Dorothy's wishes, funeral services and burial were held privately with the assistance from ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Starr Road, Russellton.

For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com. The family of Dorothy would like to extend their gratitude for the excellent care and compassion given to her by the staff during her residence at Concordia, Cabot. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019