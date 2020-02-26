Home

Dorothy J. Miller


1924 - 2020
Dorothy J. Miller Obituary
Dorothy Jane (McClure) Miller, 95, of Richlands, N.C., formerly of Apollo, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Woodbury Wellness, Hampstead, N.C. Born Dec. 5, 1924, in Manorville, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Margaret (Kelly) McClure. Dorothy was raised in Elderton, and lived in Apollo until 1986 when she moved to Florida, and later Jacksonville, N.C. She was a member of the former Apollo First Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Howard Clair Miller, who passed away March 18, 2017; and her daughter, Diana Williamson, who passed away in 1998. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Sandy (Mike) Jacobs, of Richlands, N.C., and Patricia Milauskas, of Lower Burrell; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, with Pastor Sara Wrona officiating. Local arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
