Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant
645 W. Main St
View Map
Dorothy J. Piekarski


1934 - 2020
Dorothy J. Piekarski Obituary
Dorothy J. "Dottie" Piekarski, 86, of Greensburg, passed away in the arms of her husband Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Elizabeth Seton Memory Care Center, Greensburg. She was born Jan. 14, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Grace (Crum) Bair. Dottie was a loving homemaker and had also been employed as a dental secretary. She enjoyed playing the piano and was known for her talented decorating ability and beautiful flower gardens. She was also a member of United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert H. "Bob" Piekarski; her children, Robert C. Piekarski (Roberta) and Nancy K. Coons (James); three grandchildren, Zachary, Corin and Dakin Coons; and a special niece, Gayle Clark (Robert) and their family, Robert Clark (Melissa) and children, Siena and Gabriella and Hollylynne Lee (Todd) and children, Delta and Jonah. In addition to her parents, Dottie was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard, Benjamin and William Bair and Faye Bair and Eleanor Kuhn. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant, 645 W. Main St., with the Rev. Bob Ellson officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elizabeth Seton Memory Care Center, 129 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. Online condolences are welcome at www.kepplegraft.com.
