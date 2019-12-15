The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
Dorothy J. Thomas, 71, formerly of Rural Ridge, Indiana Township, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at UPMC-St. Margaret hospital, with her family by her side. She was born April 1, 1948, in Harmarville, to the late Joseph Thomas and Mary J. (Pollock) Petkovich. Dorothy grew up in Rural Ridge, attending St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Church, Curtisville, with her parents. Dorothy enjoyed attending the Community Life Center in Tarentum and hand embroidering, though she especially enjoyed her family, who she loved dearly. Survivors include her cousin, with whom she lived, Brenda Kestner, of Creighton; her stepsister, Mildred Hoskowicz, of Pittsburgh; and her cousins in the Myers, Olar, Pollock, Beauth and Negley families.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where a private blessing service will be conducted. She will be privately buried next to her Mom in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Community Life Center, Tarentum, 702 E. Second Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019
