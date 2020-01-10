|
Dorothy Katherine "Dot" Freehling, 96, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Platinum Ridge Rehabilitation, in Brackenridge. Dorothy was born March 26, 1923, in Natrona. She lived in Natrona Heights all her life. In her spare time, she loved to sing, play the piano and write poetry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Freehling; her parents, Howard and Cornelia Derbaum; her brothers, Howard and Wesley Derbaum; and her sister, Marlene Lorand (Derbaum). Dot was a loving aunt and is survived by nieces, nephews and multiple great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 2 Pine St., Natrona. The Rev. Dr. Andrew P. Spore, Pastor at Grace United Methodist Church, Natrona Heights, will officiate. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020