Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
View Map

Dorothy K. McHenry


1928 - 2020
Dorothy K. McHenry Obituary
Dorothy K. McHenry, 91, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Logan House Personal Care Home, Lower Burrell, where she was a resident the past one and a half years. She was born Oct. 28, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Harry J. and Katherine (Gloeckl) Sturm. She lived the first part of her life in the Crestline/Galion area of Ohio. Dorothy graduated in 1946 from Springfield Township High School, Ontario, Ohio. She then moved to Tarentum in 1971, where she worked for Johnston Business Forms, Tarentum in pre-press until her retirement in 1994. Dorothy was a member of the Tarentum VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, camping and especially enjoyed spending winters with husband Richard in Florida in their motor home. Dorothy is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. McHenry; and three sons, Kerry, Andrew and John Laser. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Matt Goetz officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge. Visit dusterfh.com.
