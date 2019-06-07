Dorothy Louise (Zimmerman) Bush, 91, of Columbia, S.C., passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Lexington, S.C. A daughter of the late John D. Zimmerman and Hazel (Kerr) Zimmerman, she was born April 4, 1928, in Allegheny Township. Dorothy had worked for J.C. Penney's for more than 22 years in both Erie, and Atlanta, Ga., in the position as an invoice specialist. She was a 1946 graduate of Freeport High School and a 1949 graduate of Grace Martin Business School, in Pittsburgh. Dorothy was a former member of The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Epiphany while residing in Winston-Salem, N.C. Survivors include her son, Richard M. Bush (Kathleen), of Columbia, S.C.; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Martin; and a son-in-law, David Billing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold M. Bush; daughter, Patricia Ann Billing; brother, John J. Zimmerman; three sisters, Mary Pfeifer, Helen Beecher and Martha Quayle; and grandson, James R. Bush.

All local arrangements were held privately and entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Interment was held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, in Allegheny Township.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 7, 2019