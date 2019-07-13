Dorothy L. Kochanski, 89, of New Kensington, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on Friday July 12, 2019, with her son, Jeffrey, by her side. She was born March 2, 1930, in New Kensington to the late John and Catherine Malek and was a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Dorothy was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and worked for PPG in Creighton and Springdale for 41 years. She enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, sewing, crocheting, reading and spending time with her family. Dorothy was one of a kind. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody, but didn't hesitate to tell you how she felt about anything. She was loved by many friends and caregivers and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey "Kutch" Kochanski, of New Kensington; and numerous cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Robert McCain.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the RUSIEWICZ OF ARNOLD FUNERAL HOME, 1400 5th Ave. at 14th Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed at 10 a.m. by a Christian Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell.

www.RusiewiczFH.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from July 13 to July 14, 2019