Dorothy L. Wyant, 94, of Buffalo Township, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, peacefully, at her home. Dorothy was born Aug. 3, 1925, in Tarentum. She was the daughter of the late Marie Sober and Glenn Robinson. Dorothy was the widow of Harold O. Wyant, who passed in 1978. She was a faithful member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, in Freeport. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family and attending Mass, especially weekday morning Mass. She also enjoyed baking and cooking for others, as well as one of her favorite passions ? sending cards to people. Dorothy was a proud graduate of Tarentum High School, Class of 1943. Dorothy is survived by her three sons, Mark S. Wyant, of Buffalo Township, Dennis L. Wyant and Sheila Mosey, of Merritt Island, Fla., and Timothy J. and April Clark, of Buffalo Township; four daughters, Glenna M. Wyant and Robert L. VanDyke, of South Buffalo Township, Donna L. Wyant and Michael J. Babinsack Jr., of Natrona Heights, Andrea B. Wyant, of Buffalo Township, and Brenda L. Wyant, of Freeport. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Autumn and Robert Palmiter; grandsons, Zachary and Kristen Wyant, Kaleb and Ariel Cypher and T.J. Clark, as well as great-grandchildren, Charlotte Dorothy Palmiter, Zane Harold and Kenzie Marie Wyant, and Kason Lee Cypher. Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother, William Robinson. Due to the current public health restrictions, there will be no visitation and a private burial will be held in St. Mary Cemetery, in Freeport. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Freeport. To send online condolences, please visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.