Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary Church
Dorothy M. Benclawski


1925 - 2019
Dorothy M. Benclawski Obituary
Dorothy M. "Dunia" Benclawski, 93, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. She was born Aug. 24, 1925, in New Kensington, to the late William and Katherine Rapucha Kowalkowski, and was a 1943 graduate of Ken-Hi. Dorothy was a receptionist for the Wearever Division of ALCOA in New Kensington for 20 years. She was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, of New Kensington, and enjoyed going to casinos, playing bingo and most of all enjoyed family get-togethers. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ed "Barney" Benclawski; brother, Frank Kowalkowski; sister, Bertha Kraynik. She is survived by several nieces, several great-nieces and nephews, several great-great-nieces and nephews and two great-great-great-nieces.
Viewing will be from 9 until 11:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, with prayers of transfer commencing at 11:30 a.m. in ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, followed by a funeral Mass at noon in St. Mary Church. Entombment will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019
