Dorothy M. Panach


1921 - 2019
Dorothy M. Panach Obituary
Dorothy M. (Augustine) Panach, 97, of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. She was born Oct. 19, 1921, in Natrona to the late Frank X. and Margaret Markovic Augustine. Dorothy was a graduate of St. Joseph High School. She worked as the office manager for the continuing education department at Penn State New Kensington, retiring in 1984. Dorothy was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, in Natrona Heights. She was also active at her church, working Monday night bingo and helping with funeral mercy luncheons. Dorothy enjoyed baking and crossword puzzles. She is survived by her children, David (Connie) Panach, of Natrona Heights, Keith Panach, of Natrona Heights, Janet (Terry) Jones, of Duxbury, Mass., and Kevin Panach, of Natrona Heights; seven grandchildren; two great-grandsons; and by her sister, Rita Capoccioni, of Buffalo Township. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. Panach on Dec. 13, 2018; and by her brother, Francis X. "Shiek" Augustine.
There will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 1, 2019
