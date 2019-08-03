|
Mrs. Dorothy Marie (Hitrik) Rotto, born Jan. 17, 1930, in Tarentum, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at 89. Daughter of the late John and Anna Hitrik, Dorothy was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Rotto Jr.; two brothers, Stephen and John Hitrik; and her sister, Elizabeth (Hitrik) Sousa. Dorothy, or "Dot" to those who knew her growing up, graduated from Har-Brack High School, attended business school, and studied at Temple University and the University of Pittsburgh. Dedicated to helping others, Dorothy proudly attained the licensure of nursing home administrator. Over a 60-year career, which included roles with Georgian Manor and 23 years with West Haven Nursing Home, Dorothy retired as an administrator of West Haven when she was 83. Dorothy's kindheartedness and compassion extended well beyond her profession; she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, a past president of the Ladies of Charity at St. Joseph's Church in Natrona, and could often be found picking up groceries for those in need or shuttling those unable to drive to their appointments. Dorothy also enjoyed reading, traveling, singing and dancing, listening to the Bee Gees, and most of all, spending time with her family. Dorothy is very lovingly remembered by her children, Thomas (Beth) Rotto II, Maureen (Larry) Rotto Coar, Karen Rotto Brady, and Richard (Darci) Rotto; her 10 grandchildren; her four great-grandchildren; and many other family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors in whose lives she was a source of steadfast support, tireless patience, and unconditional love. Her wit, warmth, and ready smile charmed everyone she met. While Dorothy (aka Dot, aka Mom, aka Gram) will be dearly missed, our memories of her will be cherished forever.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
In lieu of flowers. contributions in memory of Dorothy may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019