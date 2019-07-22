Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Dorothy M. Schoonover


1927 - 03
Dorothy M. Schoonover Obituary
Dorothy M. (Markland) Schoonover, 92, formerly of Frazer Township, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Fawn Personal Care Home, Fawn Township. She was born March 8, 1927, in Pittsburgh, to the late Simpson Horner and Bessie Mae (Butterworth) Markland. Dorothy lived in Frazer Township since 1952, where she was a homemaker. She was a member of Bull Creek Presbyterian Church and enjoyed camping and boating. She especially enjoyed her family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include her children, James (Jean) Schoonover, of Boyer, and Susan (Richard) Holsing, of Frazer Township; grandchildren, Kara (Tim) Ricci, Jessy (Nicholle) Schoonover, Jacob (Brittney Garing) Schoonover, Angie (Greg) Jablonski, Joe (Heather) Conrad and Steve (Kim) Conrad; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Logan and Renee Ricci, Joshua (Libby Ritzert), Justin, Johnathan Jablonski, Cody and Taylor Conrad and Levi Conrad; and great-great-grandchild, Addie Ritzert. Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Edgar Schoonover, of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Schoonover; sisters, Betty Jane (Wilbert) Spieler, Eleanor (Frank) Eberly, Mildred (Fritz) McWhertor, Ethel Markland and Alice Markland; and sister-in-law, Ruth Schoonover.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 until the time of service at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with Pastor Robert Henry, officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Allegheny Valley Association of Churches, Food Bank, 1913 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 22, 2019
