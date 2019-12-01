|
|
Dorothy Mae Stefanini, 79, of Lower Burrell, formerly of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. She was born April 3, 1940, in Arnold, daughter of the late Chris and Freda Langham Stefanini. Dorothy was a 1958 graduate of Arnold High School and worked in the accounting department at PPG for 32 years before her retirement in 2003. She was a member of Arnold United Methodist Church. Dorothy enjoyed reading, spending time with her family and her cat, listening to music, and caring for animals. She was a lifetime member of Animal Protectors. She is survived by her sister, Joann (John) Liput; nieces, Judi (Bob) Reifschneider, Jayne M. (Jay) Manga, Joni S. Pattock, and Jill A. (Derick) Coury; nephew, John (Kacie) Liput; 19 grandnieces and -nephews; three great-grandnieces and -nephews; and best friend, Tina (Dan) Wypiski Heavner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Carl Stefanini; and nephew, James "Jim" Liput. Those desiring may contribute to a . The family would like to thank Bayberry Court and Heritage Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion.
Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 2, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will immediately follow at noon. Burial will be private.
Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019