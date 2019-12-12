|
Dorothy M. Steffan, 83, of Allegheny Township, passed away at home Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. She was born Aug. 4, 1936, in Natrona Heights, to the late John and Dorothy (Bryan) Ericsson. Dorothy lived most of her life in Allegheny Township. She was a rural carrier for the USPS in Cheswick for 20 years. Dorothy graduated from Har Brack High School. She was a Harry Potter collector and enjoyed video games. Survivors include her children, Linda J. Harrison, of Allegheny Township, Janet L. Clark, of Cheswick, and Frank L. Steffan Jr. and Mary Orkwiszewski, of Natrona Heights; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ralph Ericsson, of Natrona Heights. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank L. Steffan Sr.; and a brother, John Ericsson.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be private in McVille Cemetery, North Buffalo Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019