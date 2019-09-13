|
|
Dorothy May Keibler Eiler Tidd, 84, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. She was born Dec. 12, 1934, in New Kensington, to the late Yetter Iro and Alta May Hemphill Keibler. Dorothy was a 1952 graduate of Plum High School, a member of Union Presbyterian Church, in Murrysville, a hairdresser for 30 years and an avid bowler at Nesbits Lanes. She also enjoyed swimming, traveling, camping, reading, riding horses and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, James G. Tidd; children, Lauri (Dave) Eiler Bailey, Scott (Lorrie) Eiler and Joel (Marcia) Eiler; grandchildren, Joshua Eiler, Ashley (Justin) Eiler McIntire, Natalee Bailey (CK Forner) and Emily Eiler; great-grandchildren, Brennin Mann, JJ McIntire, Brylee Eiler and Kolton Eiler; stepchildren, James (Mary Jo) Tidd and Jody (Diane) Tidd; step-grandchildren, Steven, Jeff, Kevin and Desiree Tidd; nephews, Michael Lewin, Richard Zembruski and Terry Zembruski; and stepdaughter-in-law, Jackie Tidd. In addition to her parents, her sister, Alta Betty Sackett, and stepson, Jonathan Tidd, preceded her in death.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. The Rev. Derek Campbell will officiate. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019