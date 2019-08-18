|
Dorothy (Habucky) Neibar, 83, of West Deer Township, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at St. Margaret's Hospital, with her family by her side. Dorothy was born Jan 11, 1936, in the family home in Russellton, to the late Stanley and Anna (Beitko) Habucky. She grew up in Russellton and lived in Russellton most of her life. She was a 1953 graduate of West Deer High School. Dorothy began her working career at the Miner's Clinic in Russellton where she met several of her lifelong friends. Later, Dorothy was employed at Woodline Industries and Thrift Drug from which she retired in 1997. A consummate mother and homemaker, Dorothy was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, especially the weekly Sunday dinner. She was also a talented knitter, crocheter and seamstress. Dorothy had an unwavering faith in God. She was a lifelong member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church. She was a continuous supporter of the Ladies of Charity's Prayer Shawl Ministry. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Mary Habucky; brothers-in-law, William Krutz and Ralph Norris; and nephews, Patrick Habucky and David Norris. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Leanne Neibar, of Natrona Heights, and Laura (Joseph) Smagala, of Russellton; son, Thomas Neibar, of Natrona Heights; estranged granddaughter, Elizabeth Neibar Young; grandson, Christopher Neibar; and twin granddaughters, Abigail and Kathryn Smagala. Dorothy is also survived by sisters, Stella Krutz and Bertha Norris, both of Lower Burrell; along with many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where parting prayers will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Catholic funeral Mass will follow in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, West Deer Township, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. She will be laid to rest in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019